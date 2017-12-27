2017 Year In Review

December 27, 2017

JANUARY 4, 2017

Two Clarksville, TN residents were arrested last week and charged in connection with the theft of jewelry and personal property from a local residence.

The two were identified as Ms. Hayes Smith, 22, and Joshua Hale, 18, both of Clarksville, TN.

* * *

On December 30, 2016, the community honored the career of Thomas (Tommy) Duncan with a retirement reception at Union Bank in Jamestown. Duncan retired as President and CEO of Union Bank after forty-seven years of employment.

* * *

Legislation aiming to deter the misuse of Suboxone or buprenorphine drugs went into effect on January 1. The new law defines non-residential substitution-based treatment centers for opiate addiction and places them under the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse for licensure.

JANUARY 11, 2017

A fire believed to have started from a heater in the front room of the old landmark home known as the McBroom house on South Main Street in Jamestown caused considerable damage to the lower front room and a portion of the upstairs over the weekend.

* * *

The Jamestown City Council, meeting Monday, January 10 in regular monthly session, took action on a number of items of business, including the abolishment of the position of Administrative Assistant to the Mayor.

* * *

Jamestown and Fentress County got the first measurable snow and single-digit temperatures last week, which closed schools for two days and generally slowing down the already slow winter activities.

JANUARY 18, 2017

The Fentress County Commission met Monday, January 16, 2017 and took action on a number of items of business, including an Employee Internet Usage Policy, which basically limits Internet access to official business, although it allows employees authorized access to the Internet for personal business after hours, in strict compliance with the other terms of the policy and the corresponding email policy.

* * *

A Pickett County Grand Jury, meeting earlier this month, failed to return an indictment against Pickett County Road Superintendent Jimmy Cope for alleged misappropriation and theft charges.

JANUARY 25, 2017

Funeral services were held for Mrs. Maxine (Wenger) Clark, age 94, of Jamestown, who passed away January 20 at Signature HealthCare of Fentress County.

Mrs. Clark was a retired educator with many years of service to the Fentress County School System.

* * *

On January 20, 2017, Ms. Kelsey Nichole Shaver, daughter of Jamey and Remonia Shaver of Clarkrange, competed in the Tennessee State Association of Fairs Pageant in Nashville, representing the Tennessee State Regional Fairest of the Fair Pageant held in Nashville September 10. She placed in the top 11 out of 53 contestants.

FEBRUARY 1, 2017

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Wright Taylor, 91, of Jamestown, TN, passed away on January 28, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown.

Mrs. Taylor, along with her husband, Ralph Taylor, owned and operated the Mark Twain Cafe and Inn for several years throughout the 1960’s and later served as Fentress County Clark & Master until her retirement.

* * *

After more than four years in the planning stage and working through the various government agencies involved, the Jamestown Rotary Club is proud to announce that their project to construct a new “Welcome to Jamestown” sign project is now completed except for some landscaping. The new sign is located at the intersection of Highway 52 and the Jamestown By-Pass.

FEBRUARY 8, 2017

Local businesswoman Lois Hammond Burke passed away January 24 at Signature Healthcare following an extended illness.

She was the daughter of the late Eland and Gladys Hammond and wife of the late Ray Burke. Her family owned and operated Hammond Motor Company, and she and her husband later owned and operated Hammond Motor Parts, a business which she and her son Stephen continued to operate until her passing.

* * *

Mrs. JoAnn Taubert, age 81, passed away Tuesday, January 31.

Mrs. Taubert and her husband, Bernard, owned several businesses in Jamestown, including Taubert’s Appliance Store, Bernard’s Cleaners and a coin-operated laundry mat.

* * *

A major flu outbreak in Fentress County and several other counties across the area resulted in the closing of Fentress County schools for the remainder of the week, beginning Wednesday.

FEBRUARY 15, 2017

Three Fentress County residents were recently given prison sentences as a result of violation of probation.

On January 30, 2017, Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton ordered that Anthony Ray Cooper, Brianna Cory Musser-Adams, and Joshua Clark serve their respective sencence in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after each defendant was found to have violated the terms and conditions of their respective probation.

* * *

The Tennessee Depart-ment of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has recognized Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park for Excellence in Interpretation for park staff’s ability to provide high quality activities and tours centered around the park’s World War I history.

FEBRUARY 22, 2017

Several members of the Clarkrange High School faculty were recognized during the monthly meeting of the Fentress County Board of Education on Monday, February 13 for the high test scores of their students.

The Clarkrange High School English Department was number 1 of 26 in the Upper Cumberland, Ms. Kristen Flint ranked number 1 in high school Biology in the State of Tennessee, and Rodney Pile and John McPeters ranked number 2 in the state in U.S. History scores.

* * *

David Smith, a senior at Clarkrange High School, was recognized by the Fentress Co. Commission and the Fentress Co. Board of Education for extraordinary personal action for using the Heimlich Maneuver recently to save a fellow student who was choking.

MARCH 4, 2017

The downtown Jamestown area was evacuated shortly before 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, as a van caught fire at the Main Street-East Central Avenue intersection. There were no injuries associated with the incident, but traffic had to be diverted around the area while the fire was brought under control.

MARCH 8, 2017

A 55-year-old Fentress County man sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle traffic accident on Saturday, March 4 in Pickett County.

The victim was identified as Phillip J. Upchurch of Pall Mall, TN, who reportedly died instantly when his 2007 Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree.

* * *

A fast-moving storm on Wednesday, March 1, accompanied by strong straight-line winds, resulted in several trees being blown down in the southern portion of Fentress County, resulting in property damage in the Franklin Loop area and power outages to some areas around Clarkrange.

* * *

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller, in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has found that Randy Davidson, former Cumberland Co. Emergency Medical Services supervisor, stole at least 79 single dose vials of controlled substances for his own use.

