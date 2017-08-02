2017 World’s Longest Yard Sale Set for August 3rd-6th

August 2, 2017

The 30th Annual “World’s Longest Yard Sale, The 127 Corridor Sale” – 690 Miles!

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the sale, stretching from 5 miles north of Addison, Michigan all the way down to Gadsden, Alabama!

To celebrate this milestone, the chamber of commerce; the official headquarters of the sale, will be having a kick-off celebration on Thursday, August 3rd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Make plans to stop in!

The US 127 Corridor Sale started in 1987. It now runs from 5 miles north of Addison, MI, south to Chattanooga, TN, then switches to the Lookout Mountain Parkway, continuing to Gadsden, AL for a total of 690 miles!. The four day sale always starts on the first Thursday in August making dates for the 30th annual sale to be August 3 – 6, 2017. The sale is very popular, and visitors from several foreign countries have attended.

As written by Dennis Keim, an Editorial Photographer from Huntsville, AL,

“It is aptly titled, “The World’s Longest Yard Sale!” Every year individuals clean out their closets and stake out their front yards along the Hwy 127 corridor stretching over 690 miles from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama. They band together as communities, in groups or as individuals and over a four-day weekend they welcome the onslaught of visitors from the North, South East and West. It is a mutual exchange of cultures with a common goal; to look, buy and sale! As you transverse the country roads, you will hear a collection of dialects, be privy to incredible stories related to the individuals and the items they sale and see a plethora of items that only your grandmother could love. Most importantly, I think most come to see the unusual and socialize. It is Americana at its best.”

The original intent of the sale was to prove the back roads have something to offer, and that the interstate system was not the only mode for travel. County officials put together a list of attractions along the route in Kentucky and Tennessee. There are over three hundred attractions along the route to provide enjoyment for the family. Whether it is majestic hills, beautiful scenery, river boats, railroads, toe tapping music, arts, crafts, horses, fishing, hiking, bits of Civil War or Indian History, there are many opportunities to enjoy the beauty and culture of the land along the 127 Sale Route.

The Lookout Mountain Parkway Association asked to be included in the sale route a few years after the sale began. The Lookout Mountain Parkway leaves Chattanooga as Highway 58 and becomes several different highway numbers before reaching Gadsden. It is no longer US 127, but is the same great sale. This routing crosses the Northwest corner of Georgia, going into Cloudland. This added another 100 miles to the already existing 350 miles, thus making it 450 miles at that time– “The World’s Longest Yard Sale”.

The Fentress County Chamber of Commerce in Jamestown, Tennessee has served as headquarters for the 127 Corridor Sale since 1995. We are centrally located along the route. Fentress County can also claim the origin of the sale. Mike Walker, the County Executive in 1987, came up with the idea of the sale, worked hard to make it happen, and planned for it to be an annual event.

Thousands of people participate in the sale each year as vendors. A front lawn may be turned into a showcase as items are displayed. Off road parking is essential, and many of the homes have this space. Visitors should honor requests of “No Parking” or “No Trespassing” posted by families not participating in the sale–cars can leave deep tire ruts on a soft lawn.