2017 Shop At Home Campaign Kicks Off!

January 18, 2017

The Fentress County Chamber of Commerce would like to announce the 2017 Shop at Home Campaign. This annual event is designed to encourage residents to shop with local merchants, while promoting businesses and the many reasons to support them. The Chamber of Commerce wants 2017 to be the best year ever to be a Fentress County business, and believes we can all make that happen by making it a priority to Shop at Home rather than spending outside of the county.

Chamber Membership Director, Misty Stephens says, “By shopping at small local businesses you contribute to our community’s unique character, help provide jobs to citizens, and keep dollars circulating in the county.” According to studies, for every $100 spent locally, $45 remains in the community. That money goes toward things like sponsoring your child’s t-ball team, providing a job to your neighbor, or creating local tax revenue that helps build better roads and fund government services.

In the months to come, you will be hearing more about the value in shopping at home through a partnership with the Fentress County Chamber of Commerce and WDEB Radio. To kick off this year’s Shop At Home Campaign the Chamber invites you to visit their Facebook page or their office at 114 West Central Avenue before Friday, January 27th for a chance to be registered to win a basket of local products valued at $500! The basket includes products from the following Chamber members:

Burden’s Drug Center

Jimtown Florist

Friends of Pickett State Park

127 Gallery

King’s Hardware

Highland Manor Winery

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Medi Thrift Pharmacy

True West Campground

Fabrics N Quilts

Potter’s Ace Home Center

Hall Family Pharmacy

Anderson-Jenkins Gifts

Eye Centers of Tennessee Buckeye Home Medical Equipment

York General Store

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant

Swafford & Sons IGA

Pit Row Quality Quick Lube

Stay tuned to WDEB for other chances to win great prizes as a part of the 2017 Shop At Home Campaign. For more information you may contact the Fentress County Chamber of Commerce at 931-879-9948.

Remember – shop smart and shop locally. Shop FENTRESS First!