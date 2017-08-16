2017 Fentress Co. Fair Week Starts This Weekend With Senior Pageant, Goat Show And Talent Show

August 16, 2017

The 2017 Fentress County Agricultural Fair Week gets officially kicked off this weekend on Saturday, August 19, with the Dairy Goat Show, beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Senior Miss Fairest of the Fair Pageant at noon, and the Talent Show beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The Dairy Goat Show, which will be held at the Arnold Wright Memorial Livestock Barn, will feature 10 lots in the Senior Doe Show and 13 lots in the Junior Doe Show. For more information contact Show Chairman Katie Slaven at 879-9814.

The Senior Miss Pageant, sponsored by Hall Family Pharmacy, will be held in the stage area in the back of the David Crooks Exhibit Hall.

This pageant recognizes beautiful women of a certain age of 60 years and over. Attire must be formal wear or Sunday Best.

For more information call committee members Faye Stephens at 704-1848, Angie Starr at 267-7437, Darlene Monday Davis at 260-0116, or Sue Crooks at 239-3225.

On Sunday, August 20 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., exhibits may be entered. At 1:30 the Corn Hole Tournament will get underway, paying $150.00 first prize, $100.00 second place, and $50.00 for third place. Entry Fee is $10.00 per team.

Also on Sunday, the annual Appreciation Day and Gospel Singing will get underway at 2:00 p.m. and continue until 4:00 p.m, and features several local gospel groups.

Appreciation Day will feature free watermelon and ice cream for everyone attending. The watermelon will be provided by Trish Slaven, Register of Deeds, and ice cream will be provided by Angie Sweet, Fred Jones, and Mayfield Dairy. There is no admission on Sunday, and concessions will be available. Everyone welcome to attend.

On Monday, August 21, judging of exhibits will begin at 9:00 a.m., with two of the most popular events of fair week taking place Monday night. At 6:00 p.m., the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair contest will take place, followed immediately by the Fairest of the Fair pageant. Both of these events are sponsored by Progressive Savings Bank, the Rains Agency, and Cravens & Company. For more information, call April Conatser, Jodi Smith or Mark Justice at 931-752-2265 or 752-6787.

The Swine Show will also be held on Monday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. For more information on the Hog Show, contact John Gunter, County Director/Extension Agent II, UT Extension Service at 879-9117.

