2016 Year In Review

JANUARY 6, 2016

A tragic house fire of undetermined origin claimed the ife of a 3-year-old child late Decembr 29 in the Clarkrange area, and seriously injured a 29-year old resident of the home.

The victim was identified as 3-year-old Savannah Puckett.

A 29-year-old woman, identified as Randi McIntire Reppert, was seriously injured and was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Burn Center. Three other children in the home sustained minor injuries.

JANUARY 13, 2016

Mrs. Vaneesa Matthews was sworn in on Jnuary 11 to fill a vacancy on the Jamestown City Council.

* * *

Jared Effler, District Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District, has filled two vacancies. Josh Goins has been appointed as the new Director of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and Lindsey C. Cadle has been appointed as the newest Assistant District Attorney General in the Campbell County office.

JANUARY 20, 2016

For the second time in less than three weeks, a tragic house fire has taken the life of a Fentress County resident.

Early Monday morning, January 18, an 87-year-old Terry Avenue resident, identified as Mr. Homer Bolton, sustained fatal injuries when a fire of undetermined origin engulfed a portion of his mobile home, located about a half block off Highway 127 South in Jamestown.

* * *

Fentress C. Executive J. Michael Cross announced that through the efforts and cooperation of local fire department personnel during a Public Protection Classification (PPC) survey, ISOP had completed its analysis of the structural fire suppression delivery system provided, resulting in a lower insurance classification, which will result in a decrease in insurance rates for most residences and commercial property in the county.

JANUARY 27, 2016

For many years now, the Fentress County Fair has been recognized as one of the top fairs in the state, and proved that point even more, as the local fair was named the “Champion of Champions Fair for the third time at the Tennessee Association of Fairs 94th Annual Convention, held last week at the Sheriton Music City in Nashville.

* * *

Mrs. Helen Linder Hull, age 91, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, January 13, 2016 in the Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Helen Hull was a retired educator, with more than 38 years of service in the education profession in Fentress County.

FEBRUARY 3, 2016

In two separate cases Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Invesitigation have obtained indictments for a total of five individuals in connection to allegations of the mistreatment of inmates in the Morgan County Jail.

* * *

Joshua Clay Pyles of Monticello, KY, was bound over to the Grand Jury on two counts of first degree murder for the July 30, 2014 shooting deaths of Dannie and Cody Dowdey of Pickett County.

In a preliminary hearing held in Putnam County on Friday, January 29, Judge Todd Burnett of Fentress County ruled that the case would be bound over to the grand jury and that Pyles will continue to be held without bond.

FEBRUARY 10, 2016

Mr. Wendell Reagan, 48, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2016 at his home following a lengthy and courageous bout with cancer.

A career law enforcement officer, Mr. Reagan started his career with the Jamestown City Police Department where he served as Assistant Police Chief. He went on to the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Department where he served as Chief Deputy. He then began his career as a member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol where he served as a State Trooper until his recent retirement.

* * *

In a message on Monday, the leaders of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Depatment of Health, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services issued a warning to the public about an increase in the prevalence of counterfeit prescription drugs in Tennessee.

FEBRUARY 17, 2016

After serving Fentress County in various capacities for 44 years, Gary Peters has announced his retirement.

Peters, who has served as Ambulance Service Director since 1977, and has served as Emergency Services Director since the EMS was established, will be retiring at the end of February.

Mr. Peters was recognized for his service with a plaque and engraved clock by the Fentress Co. Commission in their meeting Monday night.

* * *

Senior post player and Tennessee Tech signee Colton Blevins established a new men’s basketball scoring record last week when he broke Derek Ledbetter’s old record of 1,740 points. Colton scored 21 points in that game and then scored 24 in York’s final game of the regular season to increase the record to 1,783 points going into the District 8-AA Tournament at Tennessee Tech this week.

FEBRUARY 24, 2016

On February 22, 2016, Tennova Healthcare, — one of the state’s largest health networks,– announced its expansion to Fentress County with the addition of Jamestown Regional Medical Center. With this alliance, JRMC’s name changes to Tennova Healthcare – Jamestown.

MARCH 2, 2016

A man who was a suspect in a Scott County burglary led authorities on a lengthy high-speed chase through the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Monday afternoon before wrecking his car in Fentress County, where he was apprehended.

The man, identified as Justin Hamby, was apprehended by Fentress Co. Chief Deputy Gary Ledbetter and two Scott County officers after he was unable to stop at the interection of Highway 297 and Highway 154, with his car leaving the road, flipping multiple times, and going through a fence before coming to rest in a field.

MARCH 9, 2016

Local authorities, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, are currently investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains which were discovered Monday afternoon in an area off the Tinch to Banner Road in southeastern Fentress County.

* * *

Fentress County voters followed a trend across the state of Tennessee and through several other states holding Presidential Preference Primaries on Super Tuesday, March 1 in choosing Donald Trump in the Republican Primary and Hillary Clinton in the Democrat Primary.

In Fentress County, Trump received 1,418 votes, or 48.58% of the total votes cast in the Republican Primary, while Hillary Clinton tallied 352 votes for 63.08% of the votes in the Democrat Primary.

MARCH 16, 2016

Although the project to demolish the old jail building on the west side of the Courthouse in Jamestown has been delayed for a few months, it didn’t take long for it to come down, as workers began demolition late Thursday last week, and by Monday of this week, the building was down and removed. County Executive Mike Cross expressed his appreciation to Rick Terry and his crew, along with Road Supervisor Scott Norris and the Fentress County Highway Department for making quick work of the project.

* * *

Fentress Co. Ambulance Service Director Gary Peters, who retired at the end of February, was honored at a retirement reception held in his honor by co-workers on February 24.

