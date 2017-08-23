18 Guilty Pleas Entered August 14th, 2017 In Criminal Court

August 23, 2017

Criminal Court for Fentress County was held on Monday, August 14, 2017 before the Honorable Judge Shayne Sexton with 18 guilty pleas being entered.

Nathan Alexander Woods, 1243 Taylor Place Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Vehicular Assault and was sentenced with split confinement of 6 months jail time and 6 years supervised probation by Tennessee Department of Corrections and court costs of $962.50.

Jamie Erick Jeffers, Jamestown, TN entered a guilty plea to Auto Burglary, Theft Under $500.00 2 counts and Theft Over $1000.00 and was sentenced to 4 years to be served in Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Jerry Shannon Tignor, 1358 Pearl Hinds Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, pled guilty to Attempt to Manufacture Marijuana and Simple Possession of Marijuana and was sentenced with unsupervised probation for 2 years, court cost of $1084.00, fine of $500.00 and $1500.00 contribution to Fentress Co. Sheriff Drug Fund.

Phillip Grant Stephens, Jamestown, TN entered a guilty plea to Possession of Meth over .5 grams with Intent to Sell and Felonious Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was sentenced to 15 years to be served in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Melinda M. Keith, 75 Winchester Hill, Sterns, Kentucky 42647 pled guilty to Possession of Meth Under .5 grams with Intent to Sell and was sentenced with split confinement of 61 days jail time with judicial diversion and 8 years supervised probation by the Tennessee Department of Corrections, court cost of $1084.00, and $3750.00 contribution to Jamestown Police Department Drug Fund.

Wayne C. Copley, 751 Old Highway 28, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553 entered a guilty plea to Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced with split confinement of 10 days jail time and 6 years probation by Community Corrections, court cost of $1084.00, fine of $2000.00, $535.00 donation to Fentress County Sheriffs Department and $535.00 donation to Jamestown Police Department.

Joel Ryan Smith, 10959 North 127 Crossville, Tennessee 38571 pled guilty to Introduction of Drugs into a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 3 years to be served in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Jackie Winningham, 131 Bunker Hill Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to Possession of Under .5 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, 3 counts Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to sell, Possession of Methamphetamine over .5 grams with Intent to Sell, Felonious Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance over .5 grams with Intent to Sell and was sentenced to 10 years to be served in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Casey Shane Hayes, 3615 Rugby Pike, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Promotion of Methamphetamine Manufacture and was sentenced to 3 years to be served.

Ashley Marie Goodman, 428 Lawson Street, Apt. A7, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to Introduction of Drugs into a Penal Institution and was sentenced with split confinement of 60 days jail time and 3 years probation by Community Corrections, and court cost of $639.00

Russell Christian Traud, 121 Norrod Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Violation of Sexual Offender Registration and was sentenced with split confinement of 90 days jail time and 2 years supervised probation by Tennessee Department of Corrections with court costs of $639.00 and $350.00 fine.

Ronnie Lee Morgan, 305 Daisy Ln., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to DUI 4th offense and was sentenced with split confinement of 150 days jail time and 2 years supervised probation with court cost of $1066.50 and $3000.00 fine.

