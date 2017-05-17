18 Cases Heard in May 5 Session of Criminal Court

May 17, 2017

Activity in Criminal Court for Fentress County held Friday, May 5, 2017 before the Honorable Shayne Sexton heard 18 cases.

Samantha Jane Richards, 14931 South York Hwy., Crossville, TN 38571 pled guilty to Attempted Introduction of Drugs into a Penal Institution. Split confinement of 8 days jail time and 3 years supervised probation community corrections and court cost $639.00.

Burt Allen Brown, 1085 Colony Road, Grimsley, TN 38565 entered a guilty plea to Introduction of Drugs into Penal Institution and Driving on Revoked License. Split confinement of 365 days jail time, 3 years supervised probation in Tennessee Department of Corrections and court cost $739.00.

Bodie M. Burkhalter, 79 Lowe Road, Crossville, TN 38571 pled guilty to Tampering with Evidence and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Split confinement of 1 day jail time and 4 years supervised probation in Tennessee Department of Corrections, Court cost $639.00, fine $750.00 and $1000.00 contribution to the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Cynthia Renee Whited, 131 D. Mainard Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 entered a guilty plea to Introduction of Drugs into Penal Institution and Tampering with Evidence. Split confinement of 90 days jail time and 6 years supervised probation by community corrections. Court cost $739.00 and fine $750.00

Roger Hollis Asberry, 851 Northside Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556 pled guilty to Forgery and Hindering Secured Creditor, Judicial Diversion and 2 years supervised probation, court cost $889.00 and restitution $1981.26.

Joseph Oscar Barnett, 217 Terry Ave., P.O. Box 1378, Jamestown, TN 38556 entered a guilty plea to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Supervised probation 8 years by Tennessee Department of Corrections, court cost $1084.00, fine $2000.00 and restitution $435.00 to Fentress County Sheriff’s Dept. Drug Fund and $43500 to Jamestown Police Dept. Drug Fund.

Lilian M. Sharp, 315 Pippin Rd., Cookeville, TN 38501 pled guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2 counts. These charges are concurrent with a charge in General Sessions Criminal Court with a total of 3 years to be served.

Ginger Gail Boggs, 3615 Rugby Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556 entered a guilty plea to Promotion to Manufacture Methamphetamine. Split confinement of 1 year jail time, 4 years probation, court cost $1064.00, fine $2000.00 and restitution $500.00 Fentress County Sheriff’s Dept.

