18 Cases Heard In Criminal Court

November 21, 2017

The November term of Criminal Court for Fentress County convened on Wednesday, November 13 before Judge Shayne Sexton with a total of 18 pleas entered and sentences given.

Kenneth James Beaty of 2070 Livingston Hwy., Jamestown, pled guilty to charges of Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts), Aggravated Burglary, Auto Burglary, Burglary (2 counts), Theft (3 counts), Possession of a Legend Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and was sentenced to serve 6 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Donnie Gene Price of Jamestown pled guilty to charges of Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and was sentenced to supervised probation for 4 years by the Tennessee Department of corrections, was ordered to pay court costs of $1,084, was fined $2,000 and ordered to make contributions of $425.00 each to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department Drug Fund and the Jamestown Police Department Drug Fund.

Tanner Jason Jones of 985 Ward Mill Road, Baxter, Tennessee entered a guilty plea to the charge of Theft Over $2,500 and was sentenced to 3 years probation by the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was ordered to pay court costs of $714.00 and make restitution of $250.00.

Donna Jean Fulton Estes of Jamestown pled guilty to charges of Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and TennCare Fraud and was ordered to serve 4 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

