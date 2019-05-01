17 Sentenced In Criminal Court

May 1, 2019

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, April 22, 2019 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 17 guilty pleas being entered.

Rocky C. Campbell, 70 Gum Branch Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 pled guilty to Felony Evading Arrest and was sentenced 2 Years to be served in TDOC.

Jonas W. Wahquahboshkuk, 4416 Rugby Pike, Allardt, TN pled guilty to Introduction of Drugs into Penal Institution, Simple Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving On Suspended License and was sentenced 4 years to be served in TDOC.

Zackary A. Shockley, 1114 Stainback Avenue, Nashville, TN pled guilty to Felony Evading Arrest and was sentenced 3 Years to be served in TDOC and restitution of $5,000.00.

Tracy A. Hamrick, 837 Riverchase Trail, Clarkrange, TN pled guilty to Assault and was sentenced Split Confinement of 101 Jail Time and 11 Months and 29 days Supervised Probation with Court Cost of $662.50.

Marl L. McGregor, 5339 Henley Road, Mount Juliet, Tennessee pled guilty to Violation of Order of Protection and sentenced Split Confinement of 136 Days Jail Time and 11 Months 29 Days Unsupervised Probation with Court Cost of $662.50.

Gary W. P. Pryor, 6138 Crossville Hwy. 127, Crossville, Tennessee pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Trespassing and was sentenced Split Confinement of 90 Days Jail Time and 11 Months 29 Days Supervised Probation with Court Cost of $639.00.

Jacob C. Hensley, 276 N, Purdue Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine Less Than .5 Grams with Intent to Sell and was sentenced Split Confinement of 48 Days Jail time and 6 Years Supervised Probation by TDOC and Court Cost of $1,084.00.

Richard Klopfenstein, 2530 Gatewood Ford Road, Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Forgery and Theft Under $1,000.00 and was sentenced Split Confinement of 120 Days Jail Time and 2 Years Supervised Probation by TDOC and Court Cost of $714.00 and $425.00 in Restitution.

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.