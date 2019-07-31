16 Guilty Pleas Entered In Criminal Court

July 31, 2019

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, July 23, 2019 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 16 guilty pleas being entered.

Kenneth R. Bledsoe, 202 Goney Rd., Grimsley, TN 38565 pled guilty to Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell and was sentenced a 8 years to be served at TDOC.

Amy M. Hamby, 102 Crooked Creed Dr., Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Sale of Meth less than 0.5 Grams 2 counts and was sentenced 8 years to be served in TDOC.

Regina L. Phillips, 206 Maynard Ln., Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced Split Confinement of 62 Days Jail Time and 3 years Unsupervised Probation and Court Cost of $1,084.00, $2,000.00 Fine, $63.00 to Fentress County Sheriff Office Drug Fund and $63.00 to Jamestown Police Department.

Ted R. Brown, 608 Barney Hold Rd., Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Burglary 2 Counts and was sentenced Split Confinement of 301 Days Jail Time and 6 Years Supervised Probation by TDOC and Court Cost of $639.00 and $1,400.00 Restitution.

Samantha S. Branim, 149 Raintree Rd., Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Felony Evading Arrest and DUI and was sentenced Split Confinement of 60 Days Jail Time and 2 Years Supervised Probation by TDOC and Court Cost of $1,066.50 and $350.00 fine.

Jessica L. Bertram, 3633 S. York Hwy. Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced Split Confinement of 193 Days Jail Time and 3 Years Supervised Probation by TDOC and Court Cost of $1,084.00, $2,000.00 Fine, $500.00 Contribution to Fentress County Sheriff Department, $500.00 Contribution in Jamestown Police Department, $80.00 Restitution to Fentress County Sheriff Department and $80.00 to Jamestown Police Department.

