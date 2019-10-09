1,491-lb. Entry Tops Pumpkin Festival

October 9, 2019

625-lb. Green Squash, 321-lb. Watermelon Also Weighed In

While there was no record pumpkin weighed in this year, the 28th Annual Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival, held Saturday, October 5, saw some very creditable entries, as Jason Terry of Oneida entered a pumpkin weighing 1,491 pounds, and Spencer Glasgow of Bessemer Alabama entered a giant watermelon which tipped the scales at 321 pounds.

While not the largest ever entered at the Allardt Festival, Glasgow’s entry set a new Alabama state reecord.

While the number of entries were down somewhat, the quality of entries was still very good.

In this year’s competition for the Giant Pumpkin, in addition to the winning entry by Terry, Dwight Stone of Prestonburg, KY, took second place with an entry which tipped the scales at 587 pounds.

Kim Holbrook of Blairsville, GA took second place with an entry of 577 pounds, which also took honors for the “Prettiest Pumpkin.”

Placing fourth was Suzie Zuerner of Ashville, NC, with an entry weighing 437.5 pounds,

Taking fifth place with an entry of 303 pounds was Beth Saddler of Auburntown, TN.

Caitrin Williams of Knoxville placed sixth with an entry of 239 pounds, and Cheyenne Gregory of Monticello placed 7th with an entry of 137.5 pounds.

In the Giant Watermelon competition, Spencer Glasgow of Bessemer, Alabama took first place with his entry of 321 pounds.

While this entry qualifies as the Alabama state record, it is still some 30 pounds short of Chris Kent’s World Record, of 351.5 which which he grew in 2014.

Taking second place in the Giant Watermelon competition was Nick McCaslin of Hawesville, KY, with an entry weighing 258 pouns.

Placing third was Chris Kent of Sevierville with an entry of 218 pounds.

Taking fourth place was Bruce Terry of Helenwood with an entry of 173.5 pounds.

Susie Zuerner of Ashville, NC also exhibited an entry of 27.5 pounds.

In the Green Squash division, John Brooks of Ronda, NC took first place with an entry of 625 pounds, with Susie Zuerner taking second place with her entry of 218 pounds.

In other competition, Jane Green took first place in the Dipper Gourd division with an entry measuring 30”.

