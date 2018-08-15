14 Guilty Pleas In Criminal Court

August 15, 2018

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, August 6, 2018 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 14 guilty pleas being entered.

Steven Kurt Hofman, 424 Church Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37219 pled guilty to DUI. He was sentenced with split confinement of 48 hours jail time, 11 months 29 days unsupervised probation, court cost of $1066.50 and $350.00 fine.

Joshua Shane Clark, 4865 S. York Hwy. Apt. 2, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment and was sentenced with split confinement of 60 days jail time, 3 years community corrections and court cost of $662.50.

Ricky Alan Conatser, 110 Maynard Ave., Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Simple Possession of Meth, Resist, Stop, Frisk, Halt Arrest, Felony Evading Arrest and 3 Counts of Reckless Endangerment and was sentenced to 4 years to be served in TDOC.

Justin Todd Smith, 177 Tim Jones Road, Deerlodge, Tennessee 37726 entered a guilty plea to Vandalism, Resisting Arrest and Conspiracy to Introduce Drugs Into a Penal Institution and was sentenced with 5 years supervised probation by TDOC, court cost of $1278.00 and $116.56 restitution.

Kevin Richard Bowden, Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Manufacturing Marijuana and sentenced with supervised probation for 3 years by TDOC with Judicial Diversion, court cost $1084.00 and $2000.00 fine.

Jeffrey Allen York, 1012 Frank Campbell Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Sale of Schedule III Controlled Substance 2 counts, and was sentenced with split confinement of 365 days jail time, 3 years supervised probation by TDOC, court cost $1084.00 and $4000.00 fine.

Justin Wade Timmons, 800 E. Spring Street, Cookeville, Tennessee 38501 pled guilty to Aggravated Stalking and was sentenced with 2 years supervised probation by TDOC with Judicial Diversion and court cost of $662.50.

Kayla Lashea Monk, 648 Fairgrounds Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Introduction of Drugs Into Penal Institution and was sentenced with split confinement of 1 day jail time, 3 years supervised probation by TDOC with Judicial Diversion, court cost of $1084.00, $750.00 fine and $750.00 contribution to Jamestown Police Department Drug Fund.

