101st Airborne Coming to Alvin C. York Park June 29th

June 27, 2018

The public is invited to Alvin C. York Historic State Park in Pall Mall this Friday, June 29th, for a series of special events.

An entire Company of the U. S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division’s paratroopers will be at Sgt. Alvin C. York Historic State Park on Friday, June 29th, from approximately 11 a.m. throughout the afternoon. The 101st will be awarding one of their soldiers, who is also one of the park’s living history volunteers, with a medal for the volunteer work he has done at the park during a special ceremony.

The United States Army is producing a new documentary about Sgt. York and there will be a film Crew in Pall Mall to film World War I re-enactments from Thursday until Saturday.

All are welcome to come and join in the festivities.