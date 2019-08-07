$10,000 DRUG BUST MADE AUG. 1

August 7, 2019

On Thursday, August 1 2019, several law enforcement officers where in the Clarkrange area working drug interdiction on Highway 127, when officers conducted a traffic stop on a Mrs. Erica Bebley of Crossville, TN driving a black GMC terrain.

Mrs. Bebley had an active V.O.P for her arrest and the traffic stop resulted in officers finding a large amount of narcotics which has a street value of over $10,000.00, Along with a loaded weapon.

The following evidence was seized from Bebley during the bust:

– 84.36 grams of methamphetamine

– 0.9 grams of cocaine

– 10 xanax pills

– 14 oxycodone pills

– 1 loaded .380 caliber pistol

