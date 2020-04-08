10 Candidates Qualify for August Election

April 8, 2020

The Qualifying deadline for the Fentress County bi-year election was April, 2, 2020, and a total of ten candidates qualified to run this summer.

Six offices are on the ballot this August, the office of Property Assessor, and five School Board seats.

In the Property Assessor race, current incumbent Assessor Melynda Sullivan, who qualified as an Independent candidate, will run unopposed, as no other candidates qualified for the office. This is the only countywide office on the ballot in this year’s election.

Additionally, a total of nine candidates qualified to run for school board. The Board of Education is comprised of ten seats, with five seats being on the ballot every two years. School Board members are also non-partisan. All current Board members qualified to seek re-election this year, and four out of the five will face a challenger for their seat.

